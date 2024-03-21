Norwood Financial Corp Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.