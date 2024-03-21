Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 1.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.17 and last traded at $131.47. 1,216,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,306,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $581.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

