Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Cut by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.25. 164,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,781. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

