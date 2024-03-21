Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.16710041 USD and is up 19.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,028,063.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.