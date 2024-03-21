NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 2,511,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,589,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

