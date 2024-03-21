NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $1,100.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $926.48 and last traded at $915.31. 19,347,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 53,474,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.72.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

