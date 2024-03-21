NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.91. NWTN shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,742 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NWTN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

