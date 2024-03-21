Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Analysis on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.