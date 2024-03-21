Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

