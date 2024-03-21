Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Lifted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 383,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

