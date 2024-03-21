Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OLLI traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 685,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

