Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

