OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 2,582,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,870,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.