OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 242,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

