OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

