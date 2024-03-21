OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 272 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.56. 465,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

