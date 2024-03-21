OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 1.09% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $989,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GLRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

