OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 372.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

