OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $109,099,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $198.18. 129,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $198.37. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

