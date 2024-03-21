OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $614,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 204,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.98. The company had a trading volume of 956,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.