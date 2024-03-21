OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 347,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 249,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

