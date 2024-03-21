OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

