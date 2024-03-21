OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 20,827 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $227.98 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

