OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

