OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 50,629 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,629 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $79.05 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.