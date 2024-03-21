OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $509.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434,246. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,404 shares of company stock valued at $643,112,573 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

