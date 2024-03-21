OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 343,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

