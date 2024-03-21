OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 314,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,244. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

