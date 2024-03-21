OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

