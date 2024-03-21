OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 411,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,521 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,057,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

