OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.72. 788,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $380.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

