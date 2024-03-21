OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,456 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

DLocal Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 416,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.