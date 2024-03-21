OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,456 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.
DLocal Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 416,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22.
DLocal Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
