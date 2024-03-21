OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,326 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

