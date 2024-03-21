OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.96. 105,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,018. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $297.75 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

