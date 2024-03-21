OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 484,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO remained flat at $60.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,881,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.