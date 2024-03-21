OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $530.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,138. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $334.79 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.17 and its 200-day moving average is $470.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

