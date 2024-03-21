OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.91. The company had a trading volume of 319,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

