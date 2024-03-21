OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. 19,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,546. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

