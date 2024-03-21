ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.40.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.