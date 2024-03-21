Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Sells $303,300.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 15th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60.

NYSE ONTO opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

