Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $283,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
