Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.49 and last traded at $127.49. 2,050,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,103,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

