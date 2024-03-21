O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $22.82 on Thursday, reaching $1,168.11. 215,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,168.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

