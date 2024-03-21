Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organovo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

