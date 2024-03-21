Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.