Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.89. The stock has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

