Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $99.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

