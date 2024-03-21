Oxen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,926.92 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $9,926.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65,717.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.61 or 0.00638513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00130354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00212515 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00121297 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,184,323 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.