Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.10

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 2913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
