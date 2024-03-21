PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

