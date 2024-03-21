PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.5 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.