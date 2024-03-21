Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.36. 20,456,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 75,431,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Specifically, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

